2 Die after Receiving Moderna Vaccine Now Suspended

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Two men died in Japan after receiving shots of Moderna Inc.'s coronavirus vaccine later suspended from use after the discovery of vials containing foreign objects, health ministry officials said Saturday.

One was 30 years old, and the other 38 years old. They had no pre-existing conditions. The doses were administered from among vials produced in the same period as those that contained foreign objects, according to the officials.

"It is unclear whether (the deaths) have any causal relation with the vaccinations," an official said. "There is no information showing that the cause was the foreign objects mixed into the vaccine."

Despite that, the ministry disclosed the two cases to ensure its transparency, according to officials.

Both men received doses from vials with lot number 3004734. There has been no report that any foreign material was found in the lot.

