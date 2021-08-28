Japan Confirms 22,747 New Coronavirus Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--A total of 22,747 people were confirmed as positive for the coronavirus in Japan on Saturday, while the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients increased by 60 from the previous day to 2,060, hitting a new record high for the 16th day in a row.

Across the country, 42 new fatalities were reported among infected people.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections came to 3,581, down by 1,493 from a week earlier, posting a week-on-week fall for the sixth straight day, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama also saw their daily infection tallies fall from a week before, to 2,378, 1,630 and 1,608, respectively.

Meanwhile, daily infection figures rose to 2,641 in the western prefecture of Osaka, 1,891 in the central prefecture of Aichi and 1,050 in the western prefecture of Hyogo.

