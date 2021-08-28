Tokyo Vaccine Site for Youths Again Draws Long Line

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government's new reservation-free COVID-19 vaccination center for youths again drew a very long line Saturday though it scrapped its first-come, first-served system.

The center in Shibuya Ward switched to a lottery system after it was overwhelmed with people hoping to get vaccinated Friday, when the center was launched. Most of those who lined up that day could not receive shots as the center reached its daily limit of doses quickly.

On Saturday, the center distributed lottery tickets to 2,226 people, of whom 354 won the right to be vaccinated. The center started distributing the tickets around 8:20 a.m. (11:20 p.m. Friday GMT), earlier than 9 a.m. as planned.

An Indonesian man, 29, who works for a Shibuya company said he is happy he won. He joined the line shortly past 9 a.m. and learned of the lottery result around noon.

A university student from Tokyo's Nerima Ward, disappointed because she lost, said, "It wouldn't have been necessary to come all the way to the center if applications had been accepted online."

