2 Afghan Athletes Arrive in Tokyo for Paralympics

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Two Afghan athletes have arrived in Tokyo to compete in the Paralympic Games, according to the International Paralympic Committee.

With support from Australia and others, Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli arrived in the Japanese capital via Paris on Saturday, the IPC said the same day.

Zakia, who made headlines by pleading for help from the international community in a video message, is set to compete in a women's taekwondo event Thursday.

Hossain will participate in a men's athletics event the next day. Both took coronavirus tests before departure and after arrival.

The pair planned to arrive in Japan on Aug. 17, but they could not because their country was thrown into turmoil as the Taliban captured its capital, Kabul, on Aug. 15.

