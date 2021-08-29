Foreign Substances Found in Moderna Vaccine Not Suspended

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Foreign substances have been found in a batch of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine whose use has not been suspended, according to the Okinawa prefectural government.

On Saturday afternoon, black substances were found in vaccine contained in a vial and two syringes that was to be administered at a mass vaccination center in the southernmost prefecture.

Another syringe filled with vaccine was found to contain a pink substance, the prefectural government said Saturday.

The black substances, less than 1 millimeter in size, looked like fragments of hair, while the pink substance was 1 to 2 millimeters large, officials said.

The prefecture decided to close the center throughout Sunday. On Saturday, vaccine from other vials were administered to 415 people after the staff confirmed no foreign substance was contained.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]