Japan's Coronavirus Tally Falls below 20,000

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 19,314 new coronavirus infection cases Sunday, falling below 20,000 for the first time in six days.

The daily tally dropped by 2,964 from a week before. Meanwhile, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 10 to 2,070, hitting a record high for the 17th consecutive day, according to the health ministry.

On Sunday, 50 fatal cases were reported across the country.

In Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, daily infections decreased from a week before. But Osaka and Aichi prefectures suffered increases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 3,081 new coronavirus cases, down by 1,311 from a week before, when the Japanese capital marked a record high for a Sunday.

