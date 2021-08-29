Foreign Matter Found in Moderna Vaccine in Gunma

Newsfrom Japan

Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Foreign matter has been found to be contained in a vial of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, the prefectural government said Sunday.

The substance was discovered Sunday morning during work to prepare for inoculations at a vaccination center in the city of Ota.

The vial is part of a batch carrying a lot number different from those for the batches suspended from use following the discovery of foreign substances at vaccination centers in other parts of Japan.

The Gunma government has stopped the use of vaccine from the batch while asking the health ministry whether it can be used.

According to Gunma officials, a bluish black flake about 0.5 millimeters in size was found in a vial filled with Moderna vaccine. The foreign substance did not react to a magnet.

