Japanese Swimmer Yamaguchi Wins Paralympic Gold

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese swimmer Naohide Yamaguchi won gold in the men's 100-meter breaststroke SB14 event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sunday.

Wheelchair racer Tomoki Sato won the men's 1,500-meter T52 event, gaining his second gold medal at the Games. The first one was earned in the men's 400-meter T52 event Friday.

Also in the men's 1,500-meter T52 event, Hirokazu Ueyonabaru won bronze.

Judoka Kazusa Ogawa took bronze in the women's 70-kilogram category, while Japan's wheelchair rugby team defeated Australia to win bronze.

