9 Victims of 2016 Typhoon Lionrock Remembered in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Iwaizumi, Iwate Pref., Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Medical corporation workers mourned on Monday for the nine elderly care home residents in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, who were killed in the 2016 heavy rains caused by Typhoon Lionrock.

All nine residents of the facility, Ranran, operated by medical corporation Ryokusenkai, in the town of Iwaizumi, died five years ago, as torrents of muddy water gushed into Ranran after a nearby river overflowed.

At an altar set up at the former site of Ranran, Norikatsu Mikami, the 50-year-old chief of the general affairs department of Ryokusenkai, prayed for the victims.

"We're very sorry for the victims. We'll stay alert (to possible disasters) and raise our awareness of disaster management," Mikami said.

Ryokusenkai has been continuing efforts to be better prepared for natural disasters by inheriting the lessons from the 2016 tragedy, conducting disaster drills for care facility residents and encouraging staff to obtain qualifications for disaster preparation experts, according to officials.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]