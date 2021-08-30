4 China Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Monday, Japanese coast guard officials said.

Chinese government ships were spotted in the waters for the third consecutive day. The latest intrusion was the 28th this year.

The four Chinese ships entered Japanese waters south of Minamikojima in the Senkaku chain between about 2:40 a.m. (5:40 p.m. Sunday GMT) and 3:05 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture.

A Japan Coast Guard patrol ship urged the Haijing vessels to leave the waters as they tried to approach a Japanese fishing boat.

The Chinese ships left the waters around 12:20-30 p.m.

