Japan's Total Coronavirus Cases Reach 1.46 M.

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, rose 153,953 from a week before to stand at 1,460,046 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The rise was slightly smaller than the preceding week's 157,498, with the pace of increase falling for the first time in 10 weeks.

After moving between 10,000 and fewer than 20,000 in June, the weekly number of new infection cases in the country had risen to around 30,000 in late July and had increased further in August.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases, at 338,750, up by 26,488 from a week earlier.

Osaka in western Japan came second, at 164,773, up by 17,405, followed by Kanagawa, at 144,508, up by 16,864, and Saitama, at 98,953, up by 10,564. Both Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures neighbor Tokyo.

