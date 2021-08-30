Suga Meets LDP Policy Chief, Possible Challenger Shimomura

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday met with Hakubun Shimomura, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a potential candidate in the LDP's leadership race.

Shimomura, chairman of the LDP's Policy Research Council, has expressed interest in challenging Suga for the post of party president in the Sept. 29 election.

Some in the LDP have questioned Shimomura's bid, saying that a current member of the party's leadership team should not run against the incumbent president.

During their 10-minute meeting, Suga may have pressed Shimomura to decide whether to remain in the post of LDP policy chief or step down.

"If Shimomura is going to run in the presidential election, he can't continue as chairman of the Policy Research Council," a senior government official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]