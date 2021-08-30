Shimomura Forced to Scrap Bid for LDP Presidency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Hakubun Shimomura, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, said Monday that he has decided to drop his plan to run in the party's upcoming leadership election.

Shimomura announced the decision at a press conference following his meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the incumbent LDP president.

According to informed sources, Shimomura was pressed by Suga to decide whether to stay in the current party post or challenge Suga in the leadership race.

Suga said he could not give Shimomura the task of drawing up economic stimulus measures if the LDP policy chief were to run in the Sept. 29 leadership election. Shimomura said he would give a response after careful consideration.

Shimomura then held talks with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Hiroyuki Hosoda, head of the LDP faction that he belongs to. He later informed Suga of his decision to forgo candidacy.

