Shimomura Scraps Bid for LDP President

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Hakubun Shimomura, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has decided to abandon his candidacy in the party's leadership election, multiple sources said Monday.

Shimomura, chairman of the LDP's Policy Research Council, had previously expressed interest in challenging Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the post of party president in the Sept. 29 election.

Some in the LDP questioned Shimomura's bid, saying that a member of the party's current leadership team should not run against the incumbent president.

"If Shimomura plans to run in the presidential election, he can't continue as chairman of the Policy Research Council," a senior government official said.

Suga met with Shimomura for a 10-minute discussion earlier the same day, in which the prime minister may have pressed Shimomura to decide whether to remain in the post of LDP policy chief or step down.

