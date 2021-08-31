New Type of Delta Variant Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's first case of a new type of the highly infectious delta variant of the novel coronavirus carrying a mutation similar to that of the alpha strain has been confirmed, according to Tokyo Medical and Dental University.

There have been eight cases of this delta subtype reported outside Japan but its level of infectiousness is still unknown.

The university said Monday that the new type of the delta variant was detected in a patient at an affiliated hospital earlier this month. It carried the L452R mutation seen in the delta variant, as well as the N501S mutation, which resembles the N501Y mutation occurring in the alpha strain.

The patient had no record of traveling abroad and contracted COVID-19 through community contact. The university believes that the N501S mutation is highly likely to have occurred in Japan.

