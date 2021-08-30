Tokyo Reports 1,915 New Coronavirus Cases, Fewest since July 26

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus infections in Tokyo came to 1,915 on Monday, the lowest figure since 1,429 new cases on July 26, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Meanwhile, a total of 12 new fatalities were reported among infected people in the Japanese capital on the day. The dead were in their 30s to 90s.

Tokyo's daily infection total fell by 532 from a week earlier, down for the eighth consecutive day.

The seven-day average of daily infections stood at 3,708, down 20.4 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by nine from the previous day to 287.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]