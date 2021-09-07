Cricket-Based Foods Catching On in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Bread and confectionery made using dried crickets are in high demand in Japan due to their novelty and also because consumers are increasingly interested in insect-based foods, which have a smaller environmental footprint compared, for example, with beef and other livestock products and therefore are considered to be sustainable foods.

Foods using insects are also drawing attention worldwide as key sources of protein in the future.

Pasco Shikishima Corp. released last December two "Korogi Cafe" series sweets products using dried cricket powder, which sold out in two days. Korogi means cricket in Japanese. The bread company based in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, launched another product, a baumkuchen cake using powder made from 100 crickets, online in June this year. The cake sold out in about an hour and a half.

"We were surprised to see the cricket-based items attract so much interest," a Pasco Shikishima official in charge of product development said.

This summer, the company released a 2,376-yen kit for making cricket-based bread at home. It includes powder made from 600 crickets, flour and yeast. The ingredients are mixed together, let sit overnight and baked in the oven to make 16 round French breads.

