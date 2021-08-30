Japan Firms Strengthening Human Resources for Digital Transformation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Major electronics, information technology and communications firms in Japan have been beefing up their efforts to secure high-level IT personnel, in order to speed up digital transformation, a Jiji Press survey showed Monday.

According to an industry ministry estimate, companies in the country are expected to face an estimated shortage of around 450,000 IT professionals in 2030.

The survey found that 11 of 12 responding firms in the electronics, IT and telecommunications sectors have already drawn up or intend to draw up plans to increase the number of highly skillful IT professionals.

On concrete ways to attract such personnel, the option of "offering favorable working conditions such as higher salaries than those of general office employees" was picked by seven companies and that of "introducing a job-based employment system" was chosen by the same number of firms, with multiple answers allowed.

All the responding companies said that they are looking for IT experts specializing in artificial intelligence, which is becoming indispensable for all technology fields.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]