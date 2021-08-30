Japanese Swimmer Suzuki Wins Paralympic Silver

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Takayuki Suzuki won a silver medal in the men's 200-meter freestyle S4, a class for swimmers with physical impairments, in the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday, earning his fourth medal at the ongoing Games.

Also on the seventh day of the Paralympics, Uchu Tomita grabbed men's 200-meter individual medley bronze in the SM11 division for the visually impaired, his second medal after 400-meter freestyle sliver. Keiichi Kimura came fifth.

Mayumi Narita, 51, finished sixth in the women's 50-meter backstroke S5 final. It was the last Paralympic competition for the veteran swimmer, who has won 15 golds in total since she first took part in the Games, in 1996.

In track and field, Kenya Karasawa and Shinya Wada advanced to the men's 1,500-meter final in the T11 visually impaired category.

In wheelchair tennis, Shingo Kunieda and Yui Kamiji made the final eight in men's and women's singles, respectively.

