80 Pct of Foreign Investors Want Earnings Disclosure in English

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Some 80 pct of foreign investors see it necessary for companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange to release their earnings reports in English, a TSE survey showed.

The survey also found that some foreign market players are forgoing making investments in firms due to insufficient English disclosure.

As for corporate information other than earnings reports, and also for investor relations presentations and annual securities reports, at least 70 pct of the responding foreign investors noted the necessity of English-language releases, according to the survey’s results, released Monday.

Foreign investors who said that corporate governance reports and environmental, social and governance, or ESG, reports need to be released in English accounted for around 60 pct.

While over 80 pct of the surveyed foreign investors said that the level of English disclosure by TSE-listed companies is improving, almost 60 pct said that they are not satisfied with the current level.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]