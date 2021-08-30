Security Guard Injures Immigration Detainee in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--A security guard has injured a foreign detainee at the Higashi-Nihon Immigration Center in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan said Monday.

The male worker of a commissioned private company held his arm tightly around the neck of the male detainee during the designated exercise time Friday.

The detainee was diagnosed with cervical sprain that takes two weeks to recover. The security guard says he did the act in order to give the detainee a warning, according to the agency.

