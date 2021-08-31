Sugiura, 50, Becomes Japan's Oldest Paralympic Gold Medalist

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Keiko Sugiura, 50, won the women's time trial event of the road cycling competition at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday, becoming Japan's oldest Paralymic gold medalist.

Sugiura's victory in the C1 to C3 physical disability class for the event brought Japan's gold medal tally at the ongoing Tokyo Games to five.

Meanwhile, runner Shinya Wada won silver in the men's 1,500-meter T11, a class for athletes with visual impairments, his second medal at the Tokyo Games after he bagged bronze at the 5,000-meter race.

Kenya Karasawa placed fourth in the 1,500-meter T11 event.

In boccia individual BC2 event for athletes with cerebral palsy, Hidetaka Sugimura beat a Slovakian competitor 8 to 1 in the quarterfinals.

