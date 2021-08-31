Body of Missing Tokyo Woman, 18, Found; Couple Arrested

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--The body of an 18-year-old Japanese woman who had been missing since Saturday was discovered Tuesday and Tokyo police arrested a couple in their 20s the same day for allegedly abandoning the corpse, investigative sources said.

The body of Kana Washino, a third-year high school student from Tokyo's Sumida Ward, was found in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of the Japanese capital, the sources at the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The police discovered the body after a search based on information acquired from questioning the couple from Shibukawa in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, Shohei and Izumi Komori, due to their suspected involvement in the woman's disappearance.

Shohei, 27, and Izumi, 28, whose occupations are unknown, have admitted to abandoning the corpse, and are hinting at having killed the woman.

The police have set up investigation headquarters at the Mukojima police station in Sumida Ward to investigate details of the incident, including the relationship between the couple and the victim.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]