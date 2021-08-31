Japan Foreign Ministry Seeks 85.7 B. Yen for COVID-19 Expenses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it plans to include 85.7 billion yen for expenses related to the novel coronavirus pandemic in its budget request for fiscal 2022.

The ministry's total request of 777.9 billion yen for the year from next April is up 11.8 pct from the fiscal 2021 initial budget.

The expenses for the novel coronavirus include 30 billion yen for the provision of vaccines to developing countries through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing program.

Of the total request, 30 million yen will be for strengthening cooperation with the United States, Australia and India, including costs related to in-person meetings of government leaders and foreign ministers.

The budget request also includes 60 million yen for strengthening bilateral relations with China ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two in 2022.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]