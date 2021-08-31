Suga Eyeing LDP Executive Reshuffle Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is planning to reshuffle executives of the LDP as early as next week, multiple sources linked to the party said Tuesday.

The focal point is who will succeed LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai.

Some LDP members are calling for a cabinet reshuffle to be held to coincide with the appointments of new party executives, according to the sources.

Suga may carry out a shake-up of his administration before the Sept. 17 candidacy filings for the party's Sept. 29 presidential race and this autumn's House of Representatives election.

The prime minister is slated to hold talks with Nikai on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the LDP's new leadership team and the related schedule in the future.

