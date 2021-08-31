Japan Defense Ministry Seeks 5.5-T.-Yen Budget for FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry on Tuesday released its fiscal 2022 budget request totaling 5,479.7 billion yen, up 2.6 pct from its fiscal 2021 budget of 5,342.2 billion yen.

As the total amount does not reflect unspecified funds in the request, the ministry's fiscal 2022 budget is seen hitting a record high.

The budget request features a record 325.7 billion yen for research and development, up 114.1 billion yen from fiscal 2021, especially targeting game-changing technologies.

The ministry demanded 8.6 billion yen for testing the use of high-power microwaves to neutralize drone and other attacks and 3.9 billion yen for conducting hypersonic missile-related research.

Meanwhile, 104.7 billion yen is sought for the development of a new fighter jet to replace the Air Self-Defense Force's F-2 fighters, and 9.8 billion yen for research on drones to operate in tandem with the new fighter.

