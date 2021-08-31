Tokyo Logs 2,909 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 2,909 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and 15 new fatalities among infected people.

The Japanese capital's daily infection total fell by 1,311 from a week earlier, down for the ninth consecutive day.

The daily infection tally averaged 3,520.7 for the last week, down 24.1 pct from the preceding week.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 287, unchanged from the previous day.

Across Japan, a total of 17,713 people were newly confirmed as positive for the coronavirus. The nationwide infection tally dropped by 3,827 from a week before.

