Achievement Tests Show No Link between Results, School Closures

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Achievement tests for elementary and junior high school children across Japan showed no correlation between the percentages of correct answers and the lengths of coronavirus school closures, education ministry data showed Tuesday.

Gaps in the average percentages of correct answers between the prefectures were also small.

The tests for elementary school sixth-graders and junior high school third-graders were carried out in May after the cancellation last year due to blanket school closures triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.

The tests measured achievement in Japanese language and arithmetic for elementary school students and in Japanese and mathematics for junior high school students.

Some 1.97 million students of about 29,000 public and private schools participated, covering almost all public schools and about half of private schools in Japan.

