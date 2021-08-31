Japan, U.S. Confirm Decarbonization Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and John Kerry, U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, confirmed Tuesday their nations' close cooperation to realize a carbon-free society.

In a meeting at the prime minister's office, Suga told the former U.S. secretary of state that he wants to "lead the international community's efforts toward global decarbonization together with the United States."

Kerry explained how Washington has been tackling climate change.

Earlier the same day, Kerry met with Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

