Suga Eyes LDP Executive Reshuffle as Early as Mon.

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is planning to reshuffle the party's executive personnel as early as next Monday, informed sources said Tuesday.

The prime minister is also considering carrying out a cabinet shake-up at the same time, according to the sources.

A party executive reshuffle is extremely unusual ahead of a party leadership election.

Through the move, Suga apparently intends to fend off a challenge from former LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, who has announced his candidacy in the Sept. 29 party election.

Kishida has indicated his readiness to replace LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, who has been in the post for a record period exceeding five years and has clarified his support for Suga's re-election as LDP president.

