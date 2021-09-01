Suga Mulling Mid-Sept. Dissolution of Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is examining the possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives in mid-September and delaying the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election set for Sept. 29, sources said Tuesday.

He spoke about the possibility to those close to him, according to the government sources.

Suga is expected to make his final decision after planned shake-ups of the cabinet and the ruling party's leadership team, including the replacement of LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, as early as Monday.

The embattled prime minister will check the coronavirus situation before deciding the possible dissolution of the Lower House of the Diet, Japan's parliament, for a snap election.

If the all-important chamber is dissolved, the general election is expected to take place Oct. 17.

