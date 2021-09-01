Japan Conducts Drill for Huge Tokyo-Area Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government conducted Wednesday a comprehensive drill against a potential powerful earthquake striking directly under the Tokyo metropolitan area.

An emergency response headquarters led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was set up. It held a meeting with participation by cabinet ministers and officials from relevant local governments. Wednesday is the country's Disaster Prevention Day.

The drill was carried out under the scenario that a 7.3-magnitude quake occurred under Tokyo's 23 wards around 7:10 a.m. on the day, measuring 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in Tokyo and upper 6, the second-highest level, in neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures. Takeharu Yamanaka, mayor of Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, who was elected to the post recently, participated in the meeting online.

"We've received a number of reports on fires and collapsed houses," Yamanaka said, seeking assistance in search and rescue operations, and the dispatch of medical teams.

In response, Suga vowed to quickly mobilize Self-Defense Forces troops and deliver daily necessities for evacuees, saying, "We'll send as many personnel, goods and devices as possible from across the country."

