Japan Launches Digital Agency

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government launched a new agency for digital transformation on Wednesday, part of an effort to promote administrative procedures online and the use of My Number social security and taxation identification cards.

The Digital Agency is empowered to make recommendations to other government agencies and oversee related budgets across the government. It has a staff of some 600, of whom about 200 are from the private sector.

It has challenges of securing fairness and transparency and preventing irregular activities over procurements.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga appointed Takuya Hirai, minister for digital transformation, as minister in charge of the Digital Agency.

Yoko Ishikura, honorary professor of business strategy at Hitotsubashi University, was named chief digital officer, the top administrative post at the new agency.

