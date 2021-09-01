Japanese Princess Mako to Marry Boyfriend Komuro by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, is likely to marry her boyfriend, Kei Komuro, by the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

No marriage-related ceremonies for the couple, both 29, such as the "Nosai-no-Gi" official engagement ceremony, are expected to be held, the sources said. The couple plans to submit a notification of marriage to a municipality.

The princess, who will leave the Imperial Family after marriage, intends to decline to receive a lump-sum payment from the state to which she is entitled upon her departure from the family. This matter will be discussed by the Imperial Household Economy Council.

As Komuro has the prospect of working at a law firm in the United States, the couple is believed to be considering living in the country.

In September 2017, Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and Komuro, got informally engaged and jointly held a press conference. They were scheduled to perform the Nosai-no-Gi ceremony in March 2018 and hold their wedding in November that year.

