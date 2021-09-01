Japan in No Situation to Call Snap Election: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that the current COVID-19 situation does not allow him to call a snap general election any time soon.

"Our first priority is the fight against the novel coronavirus. In this difficult time, we are not in a situation to dissolve" the House of Representatives for a snap election, Suga told reporters.

He is apparently exploring the possibility of dissolving the Lower House this month for a snap election, a plan facing opposition from within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The term of the all-important parliamentary chamber expires on Oct. 21.

Suga also said he is not considering postponing the Sept. 29 LDP leadership election. His term as party president expires on Sept. 30.

