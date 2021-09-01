Japan Launches Digital Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government launched a new agency for digital transformation on Wednesday, as part of efforts to accelerate the digitalization of its outdated administrative infrastructure.

The Digital Agency is empowered to make recommendations to other government agencies and oversee related budgets across the government. It has a staff of some 600, of whom about 200 are from the private sector.

The new body, dubbed a control center for government digitalization, will promote the use of My Number social security and taxation identification cards and the standardization and integration of local government administrative systems.

Its key tasks are to overcome the vertically segmented bureaucratic structure and secure skilled staff, as well as ensuring fairness and transparency and prevent collusion with private organizations linked with its staff, particularly over procurements.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who heads the agency, appointed Takuya Hirai, minister for digital transformation, as minister in charge of the Digital Agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]