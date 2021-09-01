TPP Nations Agree to Open Talks on Britain's Entry Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The 11 Trans-Pacific Partnership member nations Wednesday agreed to open full-fledged negotiations with Britain on its possible entry into the regional free trade bloc in the near future.

In an online meeting, the TPP commission, including Japan and Australia, decided to make preparations to hold a working-group meeting on the issue as early as this month.

The 11 countries hope to confirm whether Britain would observe rules under the TPP agreement.

"We want to hold the first meeting within September if possible," Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference after the online session, referring to the working group.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the 11 nations said they "look forward" to Britain's expected declaration of its compliance with all obligations under the TPP agreement at the working group.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]