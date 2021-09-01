Japan Total Coronavirus Tally Tops 1.5 Million

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including those among passengers and crew members of foreign cruise ships, exceeded 1.5 million Wednesday.

Japan confirmed 20,031 new cases on the day, sending the total tally since the discovery of Japan's first case last year to 1,511,394.

It took only 26 days for the sum to reach 1.5 million from one million amid the fifth wave of infections driven by the delta variant, while four months were necessary for the tally to rise to one million from 500,000.

The nationwide daily cases exceeded 20,000 for the first time in four days.

Osaka Prefecture in western Japan reported 3,004 cases Wednesday, exceeding 3,000 for the first time.

