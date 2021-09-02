Japan's Sugimura Wins Gold in Paralympic Boccia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hidetaka Sugimura with cerebral palsy won the individual BC2 boccia event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday, bringing the sixth gold medal to Japan.

In the men's 100-meter breaststroke event in the SB11 visually impaired category, the silver medal went to Keiichi Kimura on the ninth day of the Paralympics.

Among other Japanese athletes, wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda beat France's Stephane Houdet to reach the men's singles semifinals.

In the women's doubles, the pair of Yui Kamiji and Momoko Otani was defeated by a Dutch pair in the semifinals.

The Japanese men's basketball team defeated Australia to make the final four for the first time.

