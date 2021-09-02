Moderna Vaccine Shipped to Japan Contained Stainless Steel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Part of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine shipped to Japan contained fragments of stainless steel mixed in accidentally during its production in Spain, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry disclosed the results of investigations by the U.S. biotechnology company and others into the origin of the foreign matter found recently in Moderna vaccine vials at vaccination centers in Japan.

The discovery led the ministry to suspend the use of the batch that contained the vials, along with two other batches made in the same production line in the same period.

Given that stainless steel is used in medical products such as artificial heart valves, the fragments will not cause excessive health or safety risks, the ministry said, adding that the substance will not affect the efficacy of the vaccine significantly.

The total amounts of the three batches reach 1.63 million doses, of which slightly over 500,000 doses have already been administered, the ministry has said.

