"Hybrid" School Lessons Spreading in Japan amid Epidemic

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of elementary and junior high schools in Japan are adopting "hybrid classes," in which students can choose whether to go to school or take classes online, as the second trimester of school started amid the continuing spread of COVID-19.

Parents and other guardians are welcoming the increase in options, with some preferring children to stay home to prevent coronavirus infections.

In hybrid classes, lessons conducted in classrooms are streamed live so that online participants can view the blackboard and classroom activities on their tablet devices.

Students joining classes online are urged to participate in practical subjects such as physical education as much as they can.

Multiple municipalities have adopted the hybrid model until Sept. 12, when the ongoing coronavirus state of emergency is scheduled to expire.

