Kishida Vows to Establish COVID-19 Crisis Management Agency

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, former policy head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, pledged Thursday to establish a new government agency for COVID-19 responses as part of his campaign promises for the party leadership election.

Kishida, former chairman of the LDP Policy Research Council, announced his bid last week to challenge Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, also LDP head, in the Sept. 29 election.

The proposed health crisis management agency will have a minister and oversee responses by the central and local governments to outbreaks of infectious diseases to take measures.

Kishida's campaign promises also include reducing the number of patients suffering from a lack of access to medical services to zero by building makeshift hospitals and using large accommodation facilities for patients through lease contracts.

He told a press conference that his priorities in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic are to provide satisfactory explanations that would help gain the cooperation of the public and to execute crisis management by assuming the worst-case scenarios.

