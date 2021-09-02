Japan FTC to End Probe into Apple over App Fees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission said Thursday that it will end its investigation into Apple Inc. over the U.S. technology giant's suspected violation of the antimonopoly law over app distribution fees.

The FTC said the probe into 15-30 pct commissions imposed by Apple on app developers was launched in October 2016.

Apple told the antimonopoly watchdog that it will allow app developers to provide their services effectively without paying commissions, according to the FTC. The FTC will close the investigation after confirming a review to be made by Apple to its related guidelines.

Apple has been under investigation by European and U.S. antimonopoly authorities over the commissions.

According to the FTC, it is the first time that Apple has changed its rules on commissions for in-app purchases in response to a request by a government agency.

