Man, 90, Gets 5 Years for Fatal Tokyo Runaway Car Crash

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced a 90-year-old former senior Japanese government official to five years in prison without suspension for a high-profile fatal runaway car accident in Tokyo in 2019.

The defense side had said that the accused, Kozo Iizuka, who was head of the now-defunct Agency of Industrial Science and Technology under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, now the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, was not guilty, claiming that the accident was caused by a vehicle defect, not by his negligence when he was at the wheel.

Public prosecutors had sought a prison term of seven years for Iizuka.

According to the indictment, Iizuka mistakenly pressed the gas pedal for the brake while he was driving in the busy Ikebukuro district in Tokyo's Toshima Ward on April 19, 2019, causing his car to accelerate to a speed of 96 kilometers per hour.

His car ran a red light to hurtle into a crosswalk, fatally hitting Mana Matsunaga, 31, and her 3-year-old daughter, Riko. Nine other people were injured in the accident.

