Amazon Cloud Glitch Affects Many Japanese Businesses

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--A glitch in Amazon cloud services on Thursday caused problems for a wide variety of businesses in Japan, including airlines and online securities firms.

According to Amazon Web Services Inc., a unit of Amazon.com Inc., the network glitch occurred due to an equipment failure around 7:30 a.m. (10:30 p.m. Wednesday GMT) and could not be fixed until around 1:40 p.m.

The problem delayed 17 domestic flights of All Nippon Airways by up to 13 minutes as customers became unable to check in at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda temporarily from around 11:30 a.m.

Japan Airlines' <9201> flights were unaffected, but its air cargo-linked online system was slowed down.

In the financial sector, internet-only SBI Securities Co. confirmed that its clients had trouble logging into the equity trading website, while peers Rakuten Securities Inc., Matsui Securities Co. <8628> and Monex Inc. saw their stock quote information systems work improperly. Accesses to apps of MUFG Bank and Mizuho Bank was also made difficult.

