Network Failure Affects Many Japanese Online Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--A network failure caused problems for a wide variety of online services in Japan, including those offered by online brokerage and telecommunications firms, on Thursday.

The glitch occurred in a cloud service provided by Amazon Web Services Inc., a unit of Amazon.com Inc. of the United States, triggering problems such as delays in displaying stock prices on terminals.

According to AWS, an equipment failure made it difficult for users to connect to the network from around 7:30 a.m. (10:30 p.m. Wednesday GMT). The network failure was fixed at around 1:40 p.m.

Among affected online brokerage companies, SBI Securities Co. has confirmed that clients had trouble logging into the website for buying and selling stocks before the day's start of trading. Part of Rakuten Securities Inc.'s service offering information about stock prices failed to work properly.

On Thursday, mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. said that its "d menu" portal service and others have been affected by the day's network failure. No issue has been confirmed with the company's call and communications services, company officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]