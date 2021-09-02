Suga Orders Specific Measures for Japan Growth Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed a government panel on Thursday to compile in autumn specific measures for his government's growth strategy.

The Suga administration aims to move up work to revise its growth strategy, originally planned for the year-end, in order to draw up additional stimulus measures soon ahead of the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, that will be held by autumn, sources familiar with the situation said.

Concrete measures are likely to include investment for decarbonization and digitalization that is designed to shore up the Japanese economy, the sources said.

"A solid growth strategy is needed to create a strong economy," Suga told a meeting of the government's panel on growth strategy. "I want discussions on specific measures to be promoted toward autumn."

Suga has already ordered his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to map out a package of economic stimulus measures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]