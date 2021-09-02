Japan Swimmer Suzuki Increases Tokyo Paralympic Medal Haul

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Takayuki Suzuki won the silver medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle S4 class for swimmers with physical disabilities at the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.

Suzuki, therefore, captured a medal in all five Tokyo Paralympic events in which he competed. He took one gold, two silvers and two bronzes.

Fellow Japanese swimmer Miyuki Yamada, 14, won silver in the women's 50-meter backstroke S2 physically disability class, her second silver medal at the Tokyo Games after one she bagged in the 100-meter backstroke.

In the women's wheelchair tennis singles, Japan's Yui Kamiji advanced to the final. She took bronze in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Compatriot Shinko Kunieda reached the gold medal match of the men's wheelchair tennis singles for the first time since the 2012 London Games.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]