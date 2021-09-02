Tokyo Reports 3,099 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 3,099 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday while 10 COVID-19 patients in their 50s to 80s were newly confirmed dead in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo's daily infection cases was down by 1,605 from a week earlier, marking the 11th consecutive day of a week-on-week fall.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 790, followed by those in those in their 30s, at 629, and those in their 40s, at 488, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 3,140 as of Thursday, down 27.9 pct from a week before. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under the Tokyo government's criteria stood at 291, up by five from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by 66 to a record 2,158, the health ministry said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]