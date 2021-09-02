Tokyo Secures 150 Additional Beds for COVID-19 Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday that 150 beds have been newly secured to treat novel coronavirus patients in the Japanese capital since a request from authorities.

On Aug. 23, Japan's health ministry and the metropolitan government called on all medical institutions in Tokyo to accept COVID-19 patients and secure beds for such people as much as they can. The request is based on the revised infectious disease prevention law.

At a metropolitan government meeting for monitoring novel coronavirus measures, it was reported that there were 6,117 beds for COVID-19 patients in Tokyo as of Wednesday, up from 5,967 beds on the day of the request. Of them, 465 beds were for severely ill patients, up from 392 beds.

Although the figures increased, Tokyo is short of achieving its goal of securing 7,000 beds.

"We ask for further cooperation," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]